Update: Man arrested in connection with fatal crash on the M40 between Leamington and Banbury

A man has today (September 30) been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, following a fatal crash on the M40 this weekend.

Officers and emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway between junction 11 (Banbury) and junction 12 (Gaydon) after several reports of a multiple vehicle collision on Saturday.

The collision involved five cars and a Peugeot boxer van, however the Peugeot driver is believed to have left the area on foot.

Sadly a passenger in one of the cars – a woman in her 50s – died at the scene. Her next of kin has been informed and specially trained officers are supporting the family at this time.

After an appeal for help, Warwickshire Police said today: "A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

"Thank you to all who shared our appeal following a fatal collision on the M40."

Officers are still keen to obtain dash cam footage. They added: “If you can assist us, please contact us quoting incident number 303 of 28 September.”