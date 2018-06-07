UPDATE: E-fit released in Salt Way attempted robbery investigation

Thames Valley Police have issued an E-Fit image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted robbery in Banbury.

Between 5.45pm and 6pm on Tuesday, May 22, a 39-year-old woman was running in Salt Way.

Police have released this efit of a man they want to question regarding an attempted robbery in Banbury's Salt Way on May 22, 2018 NNL-180706-144905001

As she reached Bloxham Road, the victim stopped to catch her breath when she was confronted by two men who asked the victim for the time.

The first man, depicted in this E-fit image, then pushed the victim backwards and she fell against something which prevented her from falling to the ground.

The man then grabbed the victim by her clothing and tried to snatch her running belt.

The two suspects were talking in a foreign language.

The victim kicked the shorter man between the legs and ran away, after which she realised that her headphones were missing. The victim suffered a scratch and grazing to her leg.

The offenders are described as two eastern European men. The first man was aged in his mid-twenties, approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, slim with a shaved head. He was wearing a light grey hooded top and light grey tracksuit bottoms.

The second man was also in his mid-twenties, between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, and was wearing a dark grey hooded top, light blue jeans and red trainers.

During her run, at around 5.30pm, the victim encountered an elderly couple, a woman walking a dog and a man jogging and police would like to speak to these people as potential witnesses.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sam Bonner, of Force CID at Banbury Police Station, said: “The victim stated that she did not know the intention of the men but, as a result of the offence, she was missing her headphones, which are black in colour.

“It is not known whether these were stolen by the offenders or whether they fell from the victim during the incident.

“It is likely that many people were in Salt Way between 5.30pm and 6pm on Tuesday, and I am appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident, or who recognises the men in the description and E-fit to contact police on 101.

“I would also appeal to those potential witnesses mentioned to make contact with us, quoting reference number 43180155009.”