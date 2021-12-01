Update: Drugs arrest in North Oxfordshire reveals illicit Taser disguised as a torch
Police make two arrests after reports of an altercation in Bicester lead to a drugs seizure and an illicit Taser disguised as a torch.
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 5:38 pm
Updated
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 1:28 pm
Thames Valley Police arrested two people after a stop search incident in the town centre of Bicester revealed a quantity of class A drugs and taser that had been modified to look like a torch.
The incident was first reported to police as an altercation in progress.
As a result of the incident police arrested a 23-year-old man from Oxford and a 36-year-old man from Bicester yesterday (Wednesday December 1) on suspicion of possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine and possession of an electronic stun device. Police enquiries are ongoing.