Update: Cash stolen during Banbury home burglary

Police issued the following appeal for information on the TVP Cherwell Facebook page: "A burglary has been reported to police which occurred on Balmoral Avenue, Banbury over the weekend whilst the house was unoccupied. A safe, jewellery and cash were targeted.

"We are appealing for witnesses, any CCTV, ring doorbell footage or vehicle dashcam footage related to any suspicious vehicles or people in the Balmoral Avenue area of Banbury from midday Saturday 25th September to midday Sunday 26th September.

Home burgled in Banbury road last weekend