Update: Banbury peado loitered in park to target victim

Arron Lyons, aged 33, of Forgeway, Banbury, was sentenced on Tuesday, November 6 to a total of four years’ imprisonment. Today, November 8, Thames Valley Police have released details of his crimes.

Lyons initially pleaded not guilty to the offences, but after four days of his trial, on Thursday, November 1 he changed his plea and admitted three counts of making indecent photographs of children, one count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

Arrron Lyons. Photo: Thames Valley Police NNL-180711-152711001

He was also issued an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and an indefinite sexual offences notification order.

Lyons’ offences occurred between 2014 and 2016. The victim, a vulnerable boy, was aged between 13 and 15 at the time.

Lyons met the victim by loitering in a park, and groomed him by providing him with gifts and money.

Once he had gained the victim’s trust, he requested indecent images of him in exchange for more gifts and money.

He then requested to perform sexual acts on the victim, and when the victim refused, he threatened that he would post the indecent images of the victim on social media.

The victim then reported Lyons to his school, and subsequently the police.

Upon forensic examination of Lyons’ phone and computer, indecent images of the victim and other images of child abuse were found.

He was charged with the offences on April 9 this year.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Scott Hughes, of Banbury Force CID, said: “Lyons targeted children at a park, using the pretence of riding a BMX to justify his presence.

“He identified the victim’s vulnerabilities and used money and gifts to gain his trust before requesting indecent images and the opportunity to perform sexual acts on him.

“When Lyons did not get what he wanted, he threatened to post the indecent images of the victim on a fake Facebook account he had created.

“Even when faced with overwhelming evidence against him, Lyons made his victim go through the ordeal of giving evidence, before he eventually conceded and pleaded guilty.

He added: “I would like to thank the victim for coming forward and I commend his bravery, which has led to this conviction and Lyons’ imprisonment.”