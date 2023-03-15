News you can trust since 1838
Uninsured driver overtakes car on blind summit near Chipping Norton - and nearly hits police car

It also turns out he didn’t have a licence and was wanted for immigration offences

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:18 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 11:18 GMT
An uninsured driver got the shock of his life when he overtook a car on a blind summit - and nearly hit a police car on the other side.
Officers quickly caught up with him after the near-miss near Chipping Norton and arrested him.

It turns out he wasn’t insured, didn’t have a licence and was wanted for immigration offences.