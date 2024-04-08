Uninsured Audi driver has car seized after losing game of hide and seek with police in Banbury
Officers noticed the speeding car near Hennef Way on Monday, April 1.
And after leaving the area, officers caught up with the Audi driver when his car was located down a dead-end road.
A spokesperson for the police said: “The driver thought he would play a game of hide and seek, unfortunately for the driver, he lost the game and was spotted.”
The uninsured driver attempted to quickly insure his car after being stopped. However, he had already committed the crime.
This led to the vehicle being seized for being used while uninsured, and the driver was reported for using the uninsured car.
The driver was also handed a year long Section 59 warning, for driving in an anti-social manner and causing alarm, distress or annoyance to members of the public.