Two VW Golfs stolen by burglars in Kineton

Two Volkswagen Golfs were stolen after burglars broke into a home in Kineton in the early hours of the morning with police appealing for witnesses.

The offenders took the keys to the cars after forcing entry to the property on Hutton Road at around 4.30am on Tuesday (February 20).

Warwickshire Police officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw a white van in the area around the time of the incident.

A white van was also spotted acting suspiciously in the area at around 11.30am on Sunday and officers want to hear from anyone who saw it.

Anyone who spots these cars or has any other information that can help police with their enquiries, call 101 quoting incident 52 of February 20.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.