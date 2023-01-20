Two traders jailed after charging elderly Chipping Norton resident near £16k for poor quality house repairs

Two traders working for a roofing company have been sentenced to five months imprisonment for poor quality repair work.

The workers were sentenced to five months in prison at Oxford Crown Court after pleading guilty to contravening consumer protection offences.

Christopher Doherty of Leicestershire and Jaye Cardy of Hertfordshire, both 29 years old, traded as All Type Roofing when they worked on the elderly resident's property, charging them £15,900.

Advertisement

However, the work – carried out between July 2020 and August 2020 – was done to a very poor standard, with a lack of necessary care and skill, leading to an independent expert valuing the work of being nil in value.

Cllr Jenny Hannaby, Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for community services and safety, said: "These types of incidents can not only lead to Oxfordshire residents paying out large sums of money for work that is either not carried out properly or not carried out at all, but also suffering the emotional distress that comes with such situations.

"Our trading standards team will continue to work hard to protect residents, whilst also protecting the reputation of the majority of builders who want to do the best for their customers."

Jody Kerman, Oxfordshire County Council’s head of trading standards, said: "If you are looking to have some repairs or improvements made to your home, take all the time you need to ensure you have found the right trader for you, at a price you are happy to pay.

Advertisement