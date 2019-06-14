Two shotguns stolen from Northampton home

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after two shotguns were stolen from a home in Northampton.

The unknown offender or offenders forced entry into a property in the Stanfield Road area via the living room window between 11pm on Wednesday (June 12) and 12.10am on Thursday.

Once inside they stole two shotguns belonging to the occupant who is a licensed firearms owner.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.