Two police officers assaulted while carrying out a vehicle stop in Banbury
Two police officers were assaulted while carrying out a stop on a vehicle in Banbury on Friday (March 14).
The driver of the vehicle was arrested for the assaults and criminal damage to a police vehicle.
They were also arrested on suspicion of stealing the vehicle, possession of drugs with the intent to sell them, drug driving and driving with no insurance or valid licence.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Assaults on emergency workers are completely unacceptable. Our officers work tirelessly to keep our roads and communities safe, and they should never have to face violence for doing their job.”