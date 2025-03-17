Two police officers assaulted while carrying out a vehicle stop in Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 17th Mar 2025, 16:33 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Two police officers were assaulted while carrying out a stop on a vehicle in Banbury on Friday (March 14).

The driver of the vehicle was arrested for the assaults and criminal damage to a police vehicle.

They were also arrested on suspicion of stealing the vehicle, possession of drugs with the intent to sell them, drug driving and driving with no insurance or valid licence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Assaults on emergency workers are completely unacceptable. Our officers work tirelessly to keep our roads and communities safe, and they should never have to face violence for doing their job.”

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice