Two people hospitalised after early morning attack outside Banbury taxi rank

Three people were attacked, with two of them requiring hospital treatment, following an attack outside a Banbury taxi rank during the early hours of the morning.

The three victims, two men and a woman, were assaulted by three men at the Horsefair taxi rank.

Two of the victims attended the hospital but have now been discharged following the incident that took place between 2am and 3.15am on Friday, July 19.

Police arrested a 20-year-old man from Banbury in connection with the assault, who was released on police bail.

Investigating officer PC Rosie McCabe said: “We are appealing for the public’s help following this assault.

“If anyone has information, we would ask them to provide through our online pages quoting reference 43240342586, or by calling 101 and quoting the same reference.

“If you do not wish to speak to the police you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”