Mark Meadows and Travis Gorton

Four people have been found guilty of the murder of Banbury man Keith Green.

Mark Meadows, 25, formerly of Rees Court, Banbury, and Travis Gorton, 20, formerly of Well Bank, Hook Norton, have both found guilty today (Thursday December 8) of murder as well as possessing knives, by a unanimous jury verdict following an eight week trial at Oxford Crown Court.

Louise Grieve, 38, of Netting Street, Hook Norton, and a teenage girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were both found not guilty of murder but convicted of an alternative count of manslaughter.

Louise Grieve, convicted of manslaughter

Callum Johnson, age 21, of Bretch Hill in Banbury, was acquitted of all charges against him.

Mr Green was found dead around midnight in the garden of his Howard Road property on February 13.

Meadows and Gorton were arrested shortly after the incident on suspicion of murder, while Grieve, Johnson, and the teenage girl were arrested later following the discovery of evidence indicating their involvement.

Detective Chief Inspector Jon Capps said: “This was an horrific incident, which occurred just before midnight the day before St Valentine’s Day, February 13.

“The investigation proved that Meadows and Gorton had attacked Keith, and that there was significant planning them both for this murder to be carried out.

“As a result of the incident, we charged all five with murder by way of a joint enterprise.

“Although the jury acquitted Grieve, and the teenage girl of murder, they were satisfied that they had played some role in Keith’s death.

“Callum Johnson was found not guilty of all charges against him.

“Our investigation uncovered a plethora of evidence of the planning that was put in place prior to Keith’s murder.

“Keith could have had no idea what was to happen to him on that evening, he was stabbed to death at his home address, where he would have had every right to feel safe and secure.

“Keith was a loved family man, and his family have had to bear many months of trauma while we investigated the circumstances of his death and brought his killers to justice.

“Although only Meadows and Gorton were found guilty of murder, all those convicted will face significant prison sentences as a result of the part they played in the death of Keith.

“On behalf of my team, and Thames Valley Police, I would like to extend my condolences to Keith’s wider family and friends.

“They have shown tremendous character and resilience while we investigated the circumstances of this horrific murder, and I thank them for this.

“Thames Valley Police will never tolerate knife crime of any description, and we will actively pursue anybody who seeks to cause distress in our communities by using a knife.

“I know that no sentence that the court may pass will serve as solace for Keith’s family, but I hope that the fact we have brought his killers to justice will, in time, give them some comfort.”

