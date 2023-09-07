Two motocross bikes have been stolen from a farm in a village near Banbury.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for anyone who may have information regarding the thefts to come forward.

The thefts happened last Wednesday (August 30), when a red and yellow Honda XR400 and an orange KTM dirt bike were stolen from Hornton Hill Farm.