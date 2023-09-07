News you can trust since 1838
Two motocross bikes stolen from farm in village near Banbury

Two motocross bikes have been stolen from a farm in a village near Banbury.
By Jack Ingham
Published 7th Sep 2023, 09:43 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 09:43 BST
Thames Valley Police are appealing for anyone who may have information regarding the thefts to come forward.

The thefts happened last Wednesday (August 30), when a red and yellow Honda XR400 and an orange KTM dirt bike were stolen from Hornton Hill Farm.

If you have any information relating to either of these stolen motorcycles, please contact the police on 101 and quote the occurrence number 43230389180.