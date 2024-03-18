Two men arrested on suspicion of rape after incident in Banbury town centre

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of rape following an incident in Banbury town centre on Friday.
By Jack Ingham
Published 18th Mar 2024, 15:27 GMT
The two men, who are both in their 40s and from Banbury, have now been released on bail.

Police are asking anyone who was near White Lion Walk at around 7.18pm on Friday (March 15) to get in contact with them.

If you have any information that could help the police with their investigation, please call 101 and quote the reference number 43240122145.