Two men arrested on suspicion of poaching in village near Banbury
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of poaching in a village near Banbury.
Officers from Thames Valley Police’s Rural Crime Taskforce arrested the two men in North Aston yesterday (Wednesday, October 29) evening.
The two men were stopped by the police in a rural lane with lurcher dogs, lamps, thermal imaging cameras and a dead rabbit.
The two men were interviewed by officers and then bailed whilst the police carry out further enquiries.
Anyone wishing to report a wildlife crime should visit Thames Valley Police’s website at:https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/rwc/wildlife/report-wildlife-crime/