Two men arrested on suspicion of causing serious injuries to cyclist after crash at Banbury junction

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving after a crash at a Banbury junction resulted in a cyclist being taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The police have arrested a 21-year-old man and a 24-year-old man following the collision.

Both of the men, who were in a dark grey-coloured BMW 420d, have now been released on conditional police bail to allow for further enquiries to take place.

The cyclist, a man in his 30s, remains in hospital in a serious condition following the incident.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the crash, which took place at around 11.40pm at the Hennef Way junction with Southam Road on Thursday, October 23, to come forward.

Investigating officer Sergeant James Mathews, from the Roads Policing Unit, said: “I’m appealing to anybody who witnessed this collision or who may have dashcam footage to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I’m also asking for anyone who saw a grey BMW 420d or a cyclist in the area around the time of the incident to please make contact.

“Witnesses can make a report online via our website, or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250542692.”

Much of Hennef Way and the Southam Road remained closed on Friday (October 24) morning to allow police to investigate the scene.

Anyone wishing to report information anonymously can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The two arrested men have been given a bail date of January 10, 2026.