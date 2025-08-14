Two men arrested on suspicion of breaking into vehicles in village near Bicester

By Jack Ingham
Published 14th Aug 2025, 09:48 BST
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of breaking into vehicles in the Heyford area.

A 50-year-old and a 43-year-old, both from Bicester, were arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning (August 13).

Most Popular

It came after officers from Bicester station were alerted to reports of men breaking into vehicles in the Heyford area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The two men were found in the area in a stolen vehicle and subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle, theft from a vehicle, possession of Class A drugs and driving over the prescribed drug limit.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of breaking into vehicles in the Heyford area.placeholder image
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of breaking into vehicles in the Heyford area.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in Heyford during the early hours of Wednesday is asked to contact Thames Valley Police at 101 or visit:https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice