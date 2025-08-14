Two men arrested on suspicion of breaking into vehicles in village near Bicester

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of breaking into vehicles in the Heyford area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 50-year-old and a 43-year-old, both from Bicester, were arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning (August 13).

It came after officers from Bicester station were alerted to reports of men breaking into vehicles in the Heyford area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two men were found in the area in a stolen vehicle and subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle, theft from a vehicle, possession of Class A drugs and driving over the prescribed drug limit.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of breaking into vehicles in the Heyford area.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in Heyford during the early hours of Wednesday is asked to contact Thames Valley Police at 101 or visit:https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/