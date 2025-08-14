Two men arrested on suspicion of breaking into vehicles in village near Bicester
A 50-year-old and a 43-year-old, both from Bicester, were arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning (August 13).
It came after officers from Bicester station were alerted to reports of men breaking into vehicles in the Heyford area.
The two men were found in the area in a stolen vehicle and subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle, theft from a vehicle, possession of Class A drugs and driving over the prescribed drug limit.
Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in Heyford during the early hours of Wednesday is asked to contact Thames Valley Police at 101 or visit:https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/