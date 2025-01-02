Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following stabbing outside Bicester gym
Police arrested the two men from Bicester after a man was stabbed on Sunday (29/12) in Bicester Shopping Park, Pioneer Way.
An 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 30-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and trying to pervert the course of justice.
The victim of the assault remains in the hospital and is reported to be in a serious but stable condition.
Detective Inspector George Atkinson said: “We have made two arrests in connection with this incident but we continue to appeal for witnesses.
“We still believe that there is no wider risk to the local community but appreciate the concern that it may cause.
“If you were in the area or believe that you witnessed this incident, please contact Thames Valley Police.
“If you have dash-cam, mobile phone or CCTV footage that may assist this investigation, please get in touch.
“You can report online or by calling us on 101, quoting reference 43240627457.
“If you don’t wish to speak directly with police, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”