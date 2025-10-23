Two men arrested in Banbury as part of investigation into drugs and firearms offences

Two men have been arrested for drugs and firearms offences as part of an operation targeting serious crime in Banbury.

Thames Valley Police arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a firearm and of selling Class A drugs.

Another man, aged 39, was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

The arrests were made after officers executed warrants at multiple addresses across Banbury under Section 8 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE).

The warrants were executed as part of an ongoing investigation into serious crimes in Banbury, which includes drug supply and firearms offences.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “These arrests are part of a proactive operation targeting serious criminality in our area and we will continue to share updates where we can.”

If you have witnessed or wish to report a crime to Thames Valley Police, visit their website at:https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/