Two men arrested in Banbury as part of investigation into drugs and firearms offences
Thames Valley Police arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a firearm and of selling Class A drugs.
Another man, aged 39, was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
The arrests were made after officers executed warrants at multiple addresses across Banbury under Section 8 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE).
The warrants were executed as part of an ongoing investigation into serious crimes in Banbury, which includes drug supply and firearms offences.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “These arrests are part of a proactive operation targeting serious criminality in our area and we will continue to share updates where we can.”
If you have witnessed or wish to report a crime to Thames Valley Police, visit their website at:https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/