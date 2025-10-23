Two men arrested in Banbury as part of investigation into drugs and firearms offences

By Jack Ingham
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 09:45 BST
Court - How offenders are sentenced in England and Wales explained in 60 seconds
Two men have been arrested for drugs and firearms offences as part of an operation targeting serious crime in Banbury.

Thames Valley Police arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a firearm and of selling Class A drugs.

Most Popular

Another man, aged 39, was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The arrests were made after officers executed warrants at multiple addresses across Banbury under Section 8 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE).

Two men have been arrested in Banbury as part of an investigation into serious crime in the town.placeholder image
Two men have been arrested in Banbury as part of an investigation into serious crime in the town.

The warrants were executed as part of an ongoing investigation into serious crimes in Banbury, which includes drug supply and firearms offences.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “These arrests are part of a proactive operation targeting serious criminality in our area and we will continue to share updates where we can.”

If you have witnessed or wish to report a crime to Thames Valley Police, visit their website at:https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice