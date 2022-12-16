Two men arrested for road rage incident on carriageway of M40 near Bicester

The incident took place around 12.45pm on Friday December 9, when the driver of a white Ford Escort Van and the driver of a black Volvo V40 were involved in a road rage disturbance on the M40 northbound, between junctions 9 and 10.

The road rage caused the vehicles to collide into the central reservation, and the occupants of the vehicles then began fighting on the carriageway, with both men sustaining minor injuries.

Advertisement

A 49-year-old man from Westminster, London and a 30-year-old man from Prescot, Merseyside, have both been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and assaulting a person, thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm.

The two men involved in the road rage incident have both now been released under investigation.