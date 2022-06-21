Two men and a woman sentenced on charges of heroin and crack supply in Banbury

Dominic Daly-Vint who was convicted on drugs supply charges

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation Dominic Daly-Vint, aged 30, of College Road, Birmingham, Lewis Ayre, aged 23, of HMP Channings Wood, Devon and Samantha Halliday, aged 30, of Hornton Drive, Banbury all pleaded guilty to two counts each of being concerned in the supply of controlled class A drugs namely crack and heroin.

Daly-Vint was sentenced to four years and six months in prison, Ayre was sentenced to five years and three months in prison while Halladay received a two year suspended sentence and 240 hours of unpaid work at Oxford Crown Court last Friday, June 17.

On March 30 last year, Daly-Vint and Ayre were searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act. After drugs were found both were arrested.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Ayre

Daly-Vint had a key to a property in Hornton Drive and there officers found a large quantity of class A drugs.

Halliday returned home during this search and was subsequently arrested.

All three were charged on December 13, 2021.

Investigating officer, PC Jordan McClay, based at Bicester police station, said: “I am very pleased this investigation has resulted in these convictions.

“I hope this shows people that we take issues of drug supply very seriously and anyone involved will be targeted by the Stronghold team to bring offenders to justice.

“We need the support of the public in this and would ask them to report any information they have about drug dealing our website or by calling 101.