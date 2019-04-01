Two Market Place businesses burgled over weekend

Two businesses in Banbury’s Market Place were burgled over the weekend with police appealing for information.

The Capri Bistro restaurant on Cornhill was broken into through the rear door between 8pm on Saturday (March 30) and 11am the following morning (Sunday).

Crime News

And JT Davies pub was burgled at around 3.25am – no other details have been released by police.

Anyone with information about either incident should call on 101, quoting reference 43190097283 for Capri Bistro or 43190097219 for JT Davies.