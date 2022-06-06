Two large touring caravans, worth up to £50,000, are stolen in audacious raid in Banburyshire

Northamptonshire Police have appealed for witnesses to the thefts some time between Thursday – Friday (June 2 – 3).
The force confirmed today that they had received two reports of thefts from commercial premises in Sulgrave Road, Greatworth, between midday on Thursday, June 2 and 8.20am on Friday, June 3.
“On both occasions, unknown offenders have stolen a caravan – one was a Bailey Discovery D4-4 and the second was a Sterling Elite 645. Both were stolen without keys,” said a spokesman.
“Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen two caravans being towed from the Greatworth area between the stated times, or who may have dash-cam footage.”
The Banbury Guardian understands both caravans are new and that one similar was spotted for sale online in London the same day. The newsdesk was told the raiders used gas cutters for the gates and locks and had cut a hedge, driving across two fields to get the caravans out.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference numbers: 22000317032/22000317084.