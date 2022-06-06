Two large touring caravans, worth up to £50,000, are stolen in audacious raid in Banburyshire

A Bailey Discovery D4-4 touring caravan similar to this was stolen in the raid on a premises at Greatworth

Northamptonshire Police have appealed for witnesses to the thefts some time between Thursday – Friday (June 2 – 3).

The force confirmed today that they had received two reports of thefts from commercial premises in Sulgrave Road, Greatworth, between midday on Thursday, June 2 and 8.20am on Friday, June 3.

“On both occasions, unknown offenders have stolen a caravan – one was a Bailey Discovery D4-4 and the second was a Sterling Elite 645. Both were stolen without keys,” said a spokesman.

A Sterling Elite 645, similar to the model stolen from a yard in Greatworth last Thursday night/Friday morning

“Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen two caravans being towed from the Greatworth area between the stated times, or who may have dash-cam footage.”

The Banbury Guardian understands both caravans are new and that one similar was spotted for sale online in London the same day. The newsdesk was told the raiders used gas cutters for the gates and locks and had cut a hedge, driving across two fields to get the caravans out.