Two ‘key members’ of organised crime group in Banbury jailed for selling heroin and cocaine in town

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, Wahqas Ahmed, aged 32, of Hilton Road, Banbury was sentenced to five years and five months in prison, at Oxford Crown Court last Monday, July 3.
At the same hearing, Adam Scott, aged 49, of Withycombe Drive, Banbury was sentenced to prison for three years and six months in prison.
On July 25 of last year, both pleaded guilty to two counts each of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of class A, namely cocaine and heroin.
Ahmed and Scott were key members of an organised crime group (OCG), and were responsible for supplying a significant amount of class ‘A’ drugs throughout Oxfordshire between June 30, 2021 and January 20, 2022.
Following a diligent and thorough investigation by officers within specialist operations, Thames Valley Police identified the key members of the organised crime group and a business unit where drugs had been stored and were prepared for onward sale.
Following a search warrant of the business unit, 250g of cocaine and £9,000 in cash was seized.
Ahmed and Scott were arrested by officers on January 19, 2022 and were charged and remanded the following day.
Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Stuart Halham of Loddon Valley’s serious and organised crime unit, said: “These men were operating a significant drugs operation storing and selling drugs throughout Oxfordshire to vulnerable members of our community.
“Thames Valley Police is committed to tackling serious and organised crime and dismantling drugs operations such as this.
“We are satisfied that these men have been sentenced and I hope that this serves as a warning to others that we will investigate and bring you before the courts.
“We would ask anyone with information that they have about drug dealing to please report it to us.”
Reports can be made on the Thames Valley Police website or by calling 101.
Those with information are also able to report information – anonymously if they wish - by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.