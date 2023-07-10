Two ‘key members’ of organised crime group in Banbury jailed for selling heroin and cocaine in town

Two men from the Neithrop area of Banbury have been given jail terms for drugs offences involving supply of cocaine and heroin.

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, Wahqas Ahmed, aged 32, of Hilton Road, Banbury was sentenced to five years and five months in prison, at Oxford Crown Court last Monday, July 3.

At the same hearing, Adam Scott, aged 49, of Withycombe Drive, Banbury was sentenced to prison for three years and six months in prison.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On July 25 of last year, both pleaded guilty to two counts each of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of class A, namely cocaine and heroin.

Wahqas Ahmed who has been jailed for supplying drugs

Ahmed and Scott were key members of an organised crime group (OCG), and were responsible for supplying a significant amount of class ‘A’ drugs throughout Oxfordshire between June 30, 2021 and January 20, 2022.

Following a diligent and thorough investigation by officers within specialist operations, Thames Valley Police identified the key members of the organised crime group and a business unit where drugs had been stored and were prepared for onward sale.

Following a search warrant of the business unit, 250g of cocaine and £9,000 in cash was seized.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ahmed and Scott were arrested by officers on January 19, 2022 and were charged and remanded the following day.

Adam Scott who is serving a jail sentence for his part in drugs supply in Banbury

Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Stuart Halham of Loddon Valley’s serious and organised crime unit, said: “These men were operating a significant drugs operation storing and selling drugs throughout Oxfordshire to vulnerable members of our community.

“Thames Valley Police is committed to tackling serious and organised crime and dismantling drugs operations such as this.

“We are satisfied that these men have been sentenced and I hope that this serves as a warning to others that we will investigate and bring you before the courts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We would ask anyone with information that they have about drug dealing to please report it to us.”

Drugs seized by Thames Valley Police. Two men have been jailed for cocaine and heroin supply offences in Banbury

Reports can be made on the Thames Valley Police website or by calling 101.