Two jailed after man is stabbed outside Banbury pub with steak knife

Two men have received jail sentences after a man was stabbed outside a Banbury pub with a steak knife.

Niko Gjika and Harry Reading received prison sentences for their roles in the attack that took place on Sunday, September 1, last year.

At around 12.05am, the two men were involved in an altercation with a man in his 30s in Banbury’s Market Place.

Gjika, 47, of McKeevor Place, reportedly picked up the steak knife and followed the victim from JT Davies pub.

The men got into an altercation in Bolton Road Car Park, and according to the police, Reading held the victim while Gjika stabbed him.

Thankfully, police officers saw the victim in the Market Place and were able to deliver aid before ambulance crews arrived.

The victim of the attack sustained serious injuries and required hospital treatment.

Gjika was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to wounding with intent and possessing a knife in a public place.

Reading, of 24 Middleton Road, was sentenced to one year and six months in prison after being found guilty of section 20 GBH but was acquitted of the wounding with intent charge.

Detective Constable Gareth Steward said: “Thames Valley Police is committed to removing weapons from our streets. I hope this sentencing shows that anyone who carries and uses our knife can expect to face the courts.

“Knife carrying will not be tolerated in our communities, and the public are key to us tackling knife crime. If you have any information about anybody you know who may be carrying a knife, you can report this to us.”