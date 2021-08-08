Two cars captured travelling 102 and 107 mph over weekend in police traffic enforcement campaign on A43 in Banbury area

Police held two traffic enforcement campaigns on the A43 in South Northamptonshire over the weekend catching two drivers travelling over 100 mph on the roadway.

The Safer Roads Team for Northamptonshire Police tackling speeding and other anti-social driving behaviour held the enforcement campaigns on Sunday August 8.

The Northants Police Safer Road Team held conducted traffic enforcement on the A43 from Towcester to Silverstone and the A43 Brackley to Silverstone.

The traffic campaigns came up with the following results:

A43 Towcester - Silverstone

- 21 speeding cars (highest 102mph)

- 2 speeding vans

The Safer Roads Team for Northamptonshire Police held an enforcement campaign on Sunday August 8. (Image from The Safer Roads Team for Northamptonshire Police Twitter account)

- 4 illegal plates

A43 Brackley - Silverstone

- 13 speeding card (highest 107mph)