Two Brackley men arrested in first four days of annual police campaign against drink and drug driving

Northamptonshire Police is again naming drivers charged with drink driving as part of its annual winter campaign to tackle offending over the festive period.

Since the campaign started on Wednesday December 1 officers have arrested seven drivers on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol.

As part of the month-long crackdown those caught driving over the legal limit will be publicly named on the Northamptonshire Police website and social media. This is the fifth time the Force has taken such a hard-line approach.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from across the force will be targeting those who choose to drink or take drugs and drive in a bid to keep the roads safer over the festive period, and anyone found to be over the limit will face the full force of the law.

Police arrested a 27-year-old man from Brackley on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol on Thursday December 2. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police also arrested a 28-year-old man from Brackley on suspicion of driving while unfit due to alcohol on Friday December 3. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

PC Dave Lee from the Safer Roads Team said: “We don’t take the decision to continue to name all drivers charged with drink or drug driving lightly, however anyone who doesn’t want to be included on this list, the message is simple – do not drink or drug drive.

Northamptonshire Police arrested two people from Brackley after the first weekend of their holiday campaign against drink driving

“It only takes one second to have a collision which can change your life or the life of an innocent bystander and their family. How would you feel knowing that your actions caused a collision and brought devastation to an entire family?

“It is not possible to say how much alcohol you can drink and stay below the limit as the way alcohol affects you depends on a number of factors including weight, age, sex and metabolism.

“The risks of getting behind the wheel, not just on the night when you have been drinking, but also the morning after, could be fatal. If you do have to drive, our advice is to avoid alcohol completely. The only safe limit is none.”

“There is absolutely no excuse or circumstance that could ever justify drink or drug driving – it is exceptionally selfish and reckless. Not only are you risking your own life, but those of innocent road users.

“The majority of people know how dangerous it is to take the risk of driving under the influence and though we share this message every year, I guarantee there will be some who still choose to ignore it. Please don’t be one of these drivers.”

Drivers who cause a death while driving under the influence of drink or drugs faces up to 14 years’ imprisonment. If they’re fortunate not to be involved in a collision, if caught, they risk up to six months in prison, an unlimited fine and a substantial driving ban.

However, The Institute of Advanced Motorists calculate that a drink or drug drive conviction could cost up to £70,000 because of fines, solicitors fees, increase in the cost of car insurance and losing a job.