Two boys arrested in Banbury town centre for suspected drug offences
Two boys were arrested in Banbury town centre last night (Thursday) on suspicion of drug offences.
By Jack Ingham
14 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
4th Nov 2022, 9:51am
The Banbury Neighbourhood Police Team has arrested a 17-year-old boy and a 14 year-old boy, both from Banbury, after conducting a stop and search of the two youths in the town centre.
The 17 year-old was arrested and put into custody on suspicion of drug supply offences and possession of a bladed article, and the 14 year-old was arrested on suspicion of drug offences and for obstructing a drug search.