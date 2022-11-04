The Banbury Neighbourhood Police Team has arrested a 17-year-old boy and a 14 year-old boy, both from Banbury, after conducting a stop and search of the two youths in the town centre.

The 17 year-old was arrested and put into custody on suspicion of drug supply offences and possession of a bladed article, and the 14 year-old was arrested on suspicion of drug offences and for obstructing a drug search.