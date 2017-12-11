Two Banbury teenagers charged over robbery

Two Banbury teenagers have been charged in connection with a robbery in Banbury.

Umar Faroq, aged 19, of Fergusson Road, and Elliot Ashman, also aged 19, of Withycombe Drive, were arrested on Tuesday (December 5).

They were both charged on Wednesday with one count of robbery.

The charges are in connection with an incident at around 3pm on Tuesday in Queens Road, Banbury, when a man was the victim of a robbery in the street.

Faroq and Ashman were remanded in custody to appear at Banbury Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where they were further remanded to appear at Oxford Crown Court on January 5.

A 20-year-old man from Banbury, who was also arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with the same incident, was released under investigation.