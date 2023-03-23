News you can trust since 1838
Two Banbury police officers awarded for their role in rape and false imprisonment investigation

Two Thames Valley police officers have been awarded by the Chief Constable for their role in a Banbury rape and false imprisonment investigation.

By Jack Ingham
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 14:59 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 14:59 GMT

Detective Sergeant Mark Personius and Detective Constable Mandy Rhymes were commended for their diligent investigation and victim service during Operation Jasid in 2021 at a ceremony in Sulhamstead, yesterday (March 22).

The officers’ work resulted in multiple offenders being sent to prison for numerous traumatic violent crimes against women and girls.

Operation Jasid was launched in June 2021 after multiple men raped, assaulted, and tortured a woman who had been falsely imprisoned in a Banbury flat.

Detective Sergeant Mark Personius (left) and Detective Constable Mandy Rhymes with their awards from Chief Constable John Campbell
Following a complex investigation, three men and a woman were sentenced to a total of 35 years in prison after being convicted of a combined 13 charges at Oxford Crown Court last year.

DC Rhymes said: "I am very proud to be receiving this award in recognition of the work and support put in by the whole investigation team.

"It was in relation to a case involving the sustained abuse and rape of a young lady over a 24-hour period by a group of four individuals, all of whom are now serving prison sentences for their crimes."DS Personius said: "This was a serious and complex investigation that involved a large number of colleagues who worked tirelessly on this case that ultimately led to a successful conclusion at court."

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police praised the work of the two officers, saying: "DS Personius’ and DC Rhymes’ contributions are exceptional examples of supporting the force’s values and policing principles throughout the investigation and trial process. They are credits to Thames Valley Police."