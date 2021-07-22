Two Banbury men fined £1,760 each and costs for breaking Covid-19 rules - Court Report

The following cases were heard at Oxford Magistrates’ Court:

Jack Baker, 19, of Bartsia Road, Bicester pleaded guilty to two cases of travelling on a Cross Country Railway train between Bicester North and Banbury on December 3, 2020 without a ticket and having intentionally avoided paying fares of £5.60 and £9.80 respectively. Baker was fined £100 on each count and ordered to pay compensation of £5.60 and £9.80. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £150 costs.

Pradyuth Kumar Dandi, 30, of Staniforth Street, Birmingham was fined £440 for travelling on a Chiltern Railways train between Moor Street Station, Birmingham and Banbury between November 10, 2020 - March 8, 2021 without paying a £1,841.50 fare with intent to avoid payment. He was ordered to pay compensation of £1,841.50 along with a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £179. The case was proved in Dandi’s absence.

Patrick Dominic Kelly, 19, of Cross Road, Shipston on Stour was fined £440 for travelling on a Chiltern Railways train between Wolverhampton and Banbury on January 26 without a ticket with the intention of avoiding payment of £30.90. Kelly was ordered to pay £30.90 compensation along with a £44 victim surcharge and £179 costs.

Samuel Packham, 23, of Victoria Place, Banbury pleaded guilty to travelling on Chiltern Railways trains between Banbury and Bicester on 43 occasions up to September 24, 2020 without paying fares totalling £241. Packham was fined £200 and ordered to pay compensation of £241. He was further ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £179 costs.

Jamie Townsend, 34, of Springfield Avenue, Banbury was fined £220 for travelling on a train between Bicester North and Banbury stations without a valid ticket on October 11, 2020. He was ordered to pay £5.60 compensation along with a victim surcharge of £34 and £100 costs.

Leighton Spinks, 22, of Windle Gardens, Bicester was fined £146 for travelling on a train between Bicester North and Banbury on December 2, 2020 without a valid ticket. He was ordered to pay £5.60 compensation with a victim surcharge of £34 and £100 costs.

Victoria Jane Price, 32, of Southam Road, Banbury was fined £220 for travelling on a train between Bicester North and Banbury stations without a valid ticket on December 16, 2020. She was ordered to pay £5.60 compensation, a £34 victim surcharge and £100 costs.

Mia Ziani, 25, of Verney Road, Banbury was fined £220 for travelling on a train between Bicester North and Banbury stations on December 9, 2020. She was ordered to pay £5.60 compensation, a victim surcharge of £34 and £100 costs.

William Turner, 31, of Warwick Road, Banbury was fined £220 for breaking the 30mph speed limit in Aynho Road, Adderbury on October 28, 2020. His recorded speed was 37mph. Turner’s licence was endorsed with three penalty points and he was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 with £90 court costs.

Joshua Richard John Hannaway, 19, of Ruscote Avenue, Banbury was fined £1,760 for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules and participating in a gathering of more than two people on January 9. Hannaway was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and £90 costs.

James Miles, 22, of Ruscote Avenue, Banbury was fined £1,760 for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules and participating in a gathering of more than two people on January 9. Hannaway was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and £90 costs.

Dan Hardy, 26, of Horley Drive, Banbury pleaded guilty to drink driving in a Ford Fiesta in High Street, Banbury on May 8. He had 63 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Hardy was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £480 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs.