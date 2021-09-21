Two Banbury men fined and ordered to pay £10,000 costs for disobeying order over siting of a caravan - Court Report

Oxford Magistrates' Court where cases from the Banbury area are heard

Mazhar Iqbal, 45, of Delapre Drive, Banbury was fined £750 with a victim surcharge of £75 and £5,000 costs. Ikhlaq Karim, 36, of Merton Street, Banbury was also fined £750 with a victim surcharge of £75 and £5,000 costs.

The two, owners of the parcel of land, were in breach of an enforcement order served by Cherwell District Council on March 15, 2018, requiring them to cease using the land for storage and to remove a static caravan, paving slabs, steps and other fixtures and fittings for the caravan. The two men had pleaded not guilty but were convicted by Oxford magistrates.

The following cases were also heard at Oxford Magistrates’ Court:

Klodian Abdiaj, 28, of Castle Street, Banbury was fined £660 for driving in Orchard Way, Banbury on March 10 without insurance. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £88 and court costs of £90. His driving record was endorsed with six points. Abdiaj was fined a further £220 for driving on the same occasion without a licence.

Joshua Leon Edwards, 37, of Stanley Street, Reading was fined £220 for breaking the 70mph motorway speed limit on the M40 between Jn 10 - 11, Bicester and

Banbury on January 19. He was ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and court costs of £90. His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Simon James Fitzgerald, 47, of Norreys Drive, Chesterton, Bicester was fined £40 for driving in South Bar, Banbury on January 25 without a licence. Fitzgerald was ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and court costs of £90. His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

Ray Jason Rigby, 35, of Prescott Avenue, Banbury was fined £660 for driving without insurance on the B4100, Bicester junction with Bainton Road on January 26. Rigby was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and £90 court costs. His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Scott Michael Walton, 41, of Henge Close, Adderbury was fined £660 for driving on the A4260 Banbury Road, Adderbury without insurance on January 15. Walton was ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Oliver Keen, 19, of Sycamore Terrace, King’s Road, Bloxham pleaded guilty to driving in King’s Road, Bloxham with excess cannabis in his blood on December 23, 2020. Keen was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £276 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 with £85 court costs.

Gavin Marc Green, aka Gavin Field, 31, of Gillett Road, Banbury was fined £608 for participating in a gathering which took place indoors with two or more people at Gillett Road, Banbury on November 11, 2020 in contravention of the coronavirus restrictions regulations. Green was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of ££60 and £300 costs.

Magistrates ordered that the sum of that £29,886.84, held in a Barclays Bank account in the name of Mr Sali Shema of Newland Place, Banbury, be frozen for four months under the terms of the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Gabriel Andreev, 22, of Fulwell Close, Banbury was fined £660 for failing to provide the identification of the driver of a Peugeot car who was alleged to have been guilty of a traffic offence. Andreev was ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £90 costs. His licence was endorsed with six penalty points.