Two Banbury area residents are fined for three breaches of coronavirus lockdown rules in nine days - court report

Oxford Magistrates' Court where cases from the Banbury area are heard

Anthony Hughes, 39, of Rochester Way, Twyford, Banbury was fined £1,760 for breaking coronavirus lockdown regulations by being in a group of more than two people in a public outdoor place at St Mary’s Church, Banbury on January 19, without reasonable excuse. Hughes was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and £90 court costs.

Hughes was also convicted of breaking coronavirus rules on January 11 by participating in a group of more than two people at St Mary’s Church churchyard, Banbury. There was no separate penalty for this offence. He was also convicted of participating in a group of more than two people outside the Leeds and Holbeck Building Society, High Street, Banbury on January 18. There was no separate penalty for this offence.

Cherry Lynn Joines, 64, of Rochester Way, Twyford, Banbury was fined £1,568 for breaking coronavirus lockdown regulations by being in a group of more than two people in a public outdoor place at St Mary’s Church, Banbury on January 19.

She was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £157 and £90 court costs. Joines was also convicted of breaking lockdown rules in Banbury High Street on January 18 and at a public outdoor place at St Mary’s Church, Banbury on January 11. There were no separate penalties for these offences.

Josh Reeder, 19, of Bloxham Court, Bloxham, Banbury pleaded not guilty to driving a White Supermoto motorbike with excess cannabis in his blood in Bloxham on July 27, 2020. He was found guilty. Reeder was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £500 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £50 with £500 court costs.

Neil Wingfield, 50, of Heath Close, Milcombe pleaded guilty to persistently using a public communication network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety. Magistrates imposed a community order requiring Wingfield to undergo treatment for alcohol dependency under the direction of probation for six months. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £95.

Umair Ali Khan, 21, of Sinclair Avenue, Banbury was fined £40 for breaking the 30mph speed limit on the A40 at North Way, Oxford on December 22, 2020. The speed recorded was 36mph. He was ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £26 court costs. Khan’s driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Louise Smith, 37, of Milton Road, Bloxham was fined £220 for breaking the 30mph speed limit on Bloxham Road, Banbury on December 23, 2020. Her recorded speed was 36mph. Smith was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 with £90 court costs. Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Wasim Ali, 28, of Causeway, Banbury was fined £1,760 for breaking coronavirus lockdown regulations on January 25 by being outside his home without reasonable excuse. Ali was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and £90 court costs.

Dawid Miroslaw Baranowski, 30, of Causeway, Banbury was fined £660 for driving a vehicle at Cricketers Field, Banbury on June 6 without insurance. Baranowski was ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points. He was fined a further £220 for driving without a licence on the same occasion and he was also convicted of driving without a current MOT. There was no separate penalty for this offence.

Petre Ioan, 40, of West Street, Banbury was fined £660 for driving a car in Middleton Road, Banbury on February 19 without insurance. Ioan was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and £90 court costs. His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Klaudia Virginia Misielak, 26, of Coniston Close, Rugby was fined £660 for driving a vehicle in Southam Road, Banbury on February 16 without insurance. She was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and £90 court costs. Her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.