Thames Valley Police have arrested two men in connection to reports of a van being loaded with cannabis plants in Banbury.

The incident happened after police received a report at around 9pm yesterday (Wednesday April 20) of a van being loaded with cannabis plants in Dover Avenue, Banbury.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and located a van nearby, a pursuit of the van commenced when it failed to stop for officers.

Police made two arrests made in connection to a being van loaded with cannabis plants in Banbury last night, Wednesday April 20

“The van was then involved in a collision with a pedestrian on East Street.”

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries and is currently in hospital receiving treatment.

The South Central Ambulance Service also responded to the incident.

An ambulance service spokesperson said: “The pedestrian sustained a leg injury, and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford for further assessment and treatment.”

Police arrested two Banbury men in East Street in connection to the incident.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, driving a motor vehicle dangerously and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B.

Both men remain in custody.