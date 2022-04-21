Thames Valley Police have arrested two men in connection to reports of a van being loaded with cannabis plants in Banbury.
The incident happened after police received a report at around 9pm yesterday (Wednesday April 20) of a van being loaded with cannabis plants in Dover Avenue, Banbury.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and located a van nearby, a pursuit of the van commenced when it failed to stop for officers.
“The van was then involved in a collision with a pedestrian on East Street.”
The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries and is currently in hospital receiving treatment.
The South Central Ambulance Service also responded to the incident.
An ambulance service spokesperson said: “The pedestrian sustained a leg injury, and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford for further assessment and treatment.”
Police arrested two Banbury men in East Street in connection to the incident.
A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A.
A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, driving a motor vehicle dangerously and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B.
Both men remain in custody.
A police spokesperson added: “A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC.)”