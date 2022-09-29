Two arrested in Bicester after police find drugs and a weapon in car
Two people have been arrested after the police found drugs and a knife during vehicle stop in Bicester.
By Jack Ingham
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 4:47 pm
Following the stop last night (September 28), both the driver and the passenger were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and the driver was arrested on suspicion of possessing a bladed article in public.
Thames Valley Police roads policing also conducted a roadside drug test on the driver which tested positive for cocaine and he was further arrested for driving over the prescribed limit.