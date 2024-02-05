Two 15-year-old boys arrested after large group of youths fight in Banbury town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses to the fight that took place by the side of The Light cinema in Banbury at around 3.50pm.

After reviewing CCTV footage, the police would like to speak to a number of families who were in the area and took action to avoid the brawl.

A spokesperson for the police said: “Two 15-year-old males from Banbury have been arrested and released on police bail.

"We are in the process of identifying others involved and anticipate further arrests will be made.