Trouble flares between football fans after Banbury United's game on Saturday

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses to the outbreak of disorder involving a number of people on Bridge Street at around 5pm last Saturday.

Inspector Chris Simpson said: "This incident of disorder occurred outside the ground and involved a number of people.

"We are not aware of anybody having been injured, but I am appealing to anybody who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

"You can do so by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230056062."

No injuries were reported from the incident, and one man, a 22-year-old from Northampton, was arrested on suspicion of common assault but was later de-arrested.

Inspector Chris Simpson added: "I would like to stress that we are working closely with Banbury United, and the overwhelming majority of those who attended Saturday’s fixture behaved in an appropriate manner.

"Unfortunately, it has been the case that a small minority of people have become involved in this disorder outside the stadium, and we are investigating the circumstances.

"Banbury United is a safe place to watch football, and we will continue to liaise closely with the club in the coming weeks as the season draws to a close."