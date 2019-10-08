Trio from Birmingham charged over spate of illegal sheep butcheries in Northampton this summer

Three men from Birmingham have been charged with conspiracy to steal over a series of illegal sheep butcheries across Northamptonshire this summer.

Robert Iordan, Florin Nutu and Voirel Manu are accused of slaughtering dozens of sheep and lambs in 12 attacks between June 22, and yesterday (Monday, October 7).

The remains of sheep killed and butchered in Whilton this summer. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Around 145 animals were killed in that time in fields all over the county including Holcot, Crick, Whilton, Duston, Thornby, and Kelmarsh.

Iordan, 23, and Nutu, 35, were arrested on the A14 in the early hours of yesterday morning shortly after the discovery of nine illegally butchered sheep near Welton.

Manu, 38, was arrested in Birmingham yesterday evening and all were charged today (Tuesday).

Iordan and Nutu, both of Dunsink Road, Birmingham, and Manu, of no fixed address, have been remanded in custody ahead of a first appearance at Northampton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Wednesday).

Inspector Tracy Moore, who leads on rural crime for Northamptonshire Police, said: “We know these crimes caused a great deal of upset and anger to both the owners of the animals and to rural communities.

“The charging and remand of three people in relation to Operation Stock represents a huge amount of teamwork within our force and our neighbouring forces.

"I’d like to thank our farming and rural communities again for the support they have offered throughout the investigation.”