Travellers ordered to leave Banbury park by police after officers find stolen catalytic converters on the site

Police are working in partnership with Banbury Town Council and Oxfordshire County Council in response to receiving reports of an unauthorised encampment at Moorfield Park in Banbury today, Wednesday July 7.

Officials from multiple agencies are working together in response to reports of travellers at two areas in Banbury, including Moorfield Park.

Police posted a statement on the TVP Cherwell Facebook page about their response, which said: "We are aware of a number of unauthorised encampments in the Banbury area and are working alongside Banbury Town Council & Oxfordshire County Council in relation to this.

"We recognise the concerns that such encampments can cause and look to balance our response with the impact upon the community along with the rights of the travelling community.

"Following a theft of catalytic convertors from the Gateway Retail Park earlier this afternoon we have linked a vehicle involved to the encampment at Moorfield Park, Banbury.

"Officers responding have been met with resistance from those on site however we have been able to recover eight convertors which we hope to return to their rightful owners.

"A Section 61 (Criminal Justice & Public Order Act) direction to leave has been served on the travellers.

Thames Valley Police are on the site of a travellers encampment at a Banbury park until they comply with an order to leave. (Image from the TVP Cherwell Facebook page)

"Police will remain on site until they have all moved on."

In a statement, park owners, Banbury Town Council, said they were notified yesterday afternoon (Tuesday July 6) that 14 caravans had arrived at Moorfield Park.

The police and the council’s park rangers attended and are working with Oxfordshire County Council’s Gypsy and Traveller Service to remove the vans.

Oxfordshire County Council Gypsy and Traveller service were also notified of an incursion on the Windsor Street car park, Banbury last night (Tuesday July 6).

The police and district council have attended. The Gypsy and Traveller service are working with its partners the district and town council and Thames Valley Police to resolve the issue.