Traffic police arrest two motorists for use of drugs while driving on the M40 between Banbury and Bicester

The roadside test revealed that this motorists was driving with drugs in his system

A vehicle was stopped by TVP Roads Policing officers on the motorway near Junction 10 initially for speeding.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Further checks revealed that the vehicle was not insured to the driver who subsequently provided a positive drug wipe and was arrested. Officers said the vehicle had been seized.

In a separate incident a vehicle was reported to police by a member of the public in Bicester as the driver was suspected of smoking cannabis.