Traffic police arrest two motorists for use of drugs while driving on the M40 between Banbury and Bicester
Thames Valley Police traffic teams stopped and booked two separate motorists for driving under the influence of drugs on the M40 between Bicester and Banbury today (Saturday).
A vehicle was stopped by TVP Roads Policing officers on the motorway near Junction 10 initially for speeding.
Further checks revealed that the vehicle was not insured to the driver who subsequently provided a positive drug wipe and was arrested. Officers said the vehicle had been seized.
In a separate incident a vehicle was reported to police by a member of the public in Bicester as the driver was suspected of smoking cannabis.
The vehicle was located and stopped by roads policing officers on the M40 and driver provided a positive drugs wipe for cannabis. The suspect was arrested.