Towcester man charged with supplying Class A and B drugs in Brackley
A 22-year-old man has been charged with supplying Class A and B drugs after being stopped by police in Brackley.
Mark Brewer, of Bickerstaffes Road, Towcester, was stopped by the police in Lagonda Drive, Brackley, during the early hours of Friday (July 26).
Following a search of the man, he was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs.
He appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, July 27, and will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, September 9.