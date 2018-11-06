Tools targeted during Banbury van break-in

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a number of tools were stolen from a van in the Grimsbury area of Banbury.

Between 6pm last night, November 5 and 6.45am this morning, November 6, a Vauxhall Vivaro van was broken into which was parked on Centre Street.

A number of DeWalt and Makita tools were taken.

If you have information, witnessed anything suspicious or are offered DeWalt or Makita tools to purchase, call the police on 101 quoting reference number 43180338882.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.