Tools stolen during burglary of Banbury area farm

Warwickshire Police were called to the burglary of a farm located on Tysoe Road near Radway. The burglary happened between 5pm on Friday January 14 and 10.30am on Saturday January 15.

Tools and other property such as three 5m Nordic Asgard bell tents, a generator, a Stihl chainsaw, and the tack for a pony.

Enquiries are ongoing by police.

Thieves broke into building(s) on afarm last weekend near Banbury.