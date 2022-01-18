Tools stolen during burglary of Banbury area farm
Tack for a pony among the property stolen from the farm
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 1:34 pm
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 2:01 pm
Warwickshire Police were called to the burglary of a farm located on Tysoe Road near Radway. The burglary happened between 5pm on Friday January 14 and 10.30am on Saturday January 15.
Tools and other property such as three 5m Nordic Asgard bell tents, a generator, a Stihl chainsaw, and the tack for a pony.
Enquiries are ongoing by police.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call police using incident number 191 of January 15.