Police are to hold a tool-marking event in Banbury next week amid rising numbers of thefts from workmen’s vehicles.

The Thames Valley Police Banbury Neighbourhood team is holding the free tool marking event on Wednesday, February 19 from – midday.

It is designed to make identification of any power tools recovered by police possible. In the past, owners have lost the opportunity to retrieve their stolen goods because they have not been registered or marked.

The marking event takes place at MKN Building Supplies, Overthorpe Road, Banbury OX16 4TB. Those attending can get a free coffee.

Police warned last December of a rise in tool thefts, along with a register to help reunite owners with stolen items in case of theft and subsequent recovery.

The statement said: “Unfortunately we have seen a recent increase in thefts of power tools from work vehicles across the Cherwell district.

"This type of offence has a huge impact for self-employed victims particularly as they are so expensive to replace - and repeat victims may be refused cover by their insurance provider.”

Most tools have unique serial numbers but people do not record them. If they are recorded but only given to the police after they are stolen it is difficult to search 43 police forces’ systems.

The equipment register is here and to log your equipment, visit Immobilise here. Thames Valley Police says it will advertise any future tool marking events being done by local Neighbourhood Policing teams on the TVP Cherwell Facebook page.