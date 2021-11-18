Tip from public leads to arrest in Banbury for knife possession
A tip from the public helped Thames Valley Police make an arrest in Banbury for knife possession this morning, Thursday November 18.
TVP Banbury officers arrested a 20-year-old man from Banbury in response to a tip from the public reporting a male causing a disturbance in Merton Street, Banbury.
Police responded to the incident with assistance from the Hampshire and Thames Valley Police Armed Response Unit.
Police arrested the man for possession of a bladed article and suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. A knife was seized by officers.