Three people pushed and pulled around in assault outside Banbury fish and chip shop

The police are appealing for witnesses after three people were assaulted outside a Banbury fish and chip shop on Wednesday (July 12).
By Jack Ingham
Published 17th Jul 2023, 11:40 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 14:07 BST

The incident occurred outside the Banbury Fish Bar on Christchurch Court at around 5.06pm.

A man and woman in their forties and a teenage girl were approached from behind by two people before being assaulted, pushed, and pulled around.

The first offender is described as a black man in his mid-30s with tattoos on his face and arms and tied-back dreadlock black hair.

The second offender is described as a white female in her late 30s/early 40s with blonde hair and blue eyes, wearing a pink and white T-shirt, black jogging bottoms, and tattoos on her arms and piercings in her ears and nose.

PC Nathan Fisher said: "We are appealing in particular to a group who we believe may have witnessed this assault and filmed it.

"We are asking this group to come forward and provide the footage if they have it."

“Anyone with information should contact Thames Valley Police online or via 101 quoting reference 43230308951.”