Three people pushed and pulled around in assault outside Banbury fish and chip shop

The police are appealing for witnesses after three people were assaulted outside a Banbury fish and chip shop on Wednesday (July 12).

The incident occurred outside the Banbury Fish Bar on Christchurch Court at around 5.06pm.

A man and woman in their forties and a teenage girl were approached from behind by two people before being assaulted, pushed, and pulled around.

The first offender is described as a black man in his mid-30s with tattoos on his face and arms and tied-back dreadlock black hair.

The second offender is described as a white female in her late 30s/early 40s with blonde hair and blue eyes, wearing a pink and white T-shirt, black jogging bottoms, and tattoos on her arms and piercings in her ears and nose.

PC Nathan Fisher said: "We are appealing in particular to a group who we believe may have witnessed this assault and filmed it.

"We are asking this group to come forward and provide the footage if they have it."