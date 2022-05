Three people were punched, strangled and hit with a baton by four suspects in Banbury.

The assault happened in Edmunds Road on May 3 at about 11.05am.

Two suspects have been arrested and an investigation is taking place.

A police spokesperson said: "During this assault, four suspects punched, strangled and used a baton against three victims.