Three people assaulted outside Banbury town centre pub

The incident happened after the offender punched a woman and two men, all aged in their 20s, outside The Wheatsheaf pub in George Street, Banbury. The assault happened around 3.30am on Saturday November 13.

The woman suffered a black eye and had a tooth knocked out, one of the men suffered a black eye and the other man suffered a bruised back.

None of the victims required hospital treatment.

The offender is described as a white man, aged in his 60s, of average build, with short, mousey brown hair. He was wearing dark jeans, a T-shirt and a black coat.

Thames Valley Police are looking for witnesses to the assault.

Investigating officer, PC Darius Horton, based at Banbury police station, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or any with information about what happened, to please come forward.

“To report any information to police, please call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43210513156.

