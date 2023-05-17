Three people arrested on suspicion of murder after man’s body was found in Banbury flat

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder as part of an investigation into the unexplained death of a man in a Banbury flat.

The arrests come as part of an investigation launched by Thames Valley Police following the discovery of a man’s body in Jubilee Court, Banbury, on Monday (May 15).

Police were called to the flat at around 5.15pm on Monday, when they discovered the body of a man.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two men, aged 48 and 50, and a woman, aged 42, from Banbury, were arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently being held in police custody.

Three people from Banbury have been arrested after police discovered the body of a man in a flat.

Detective Inspector Nick Hind said: "We are in the very early stages of this investigation, and although we have made three arrests, I would urge the public not to speculate on the circumstances of the man’s death, which is being treated as unexplained at this time.

"You will see an increase of officers in the area and there is currently a scene-watch in place at the location, which will be in place for some time while our investigation continues.

"Although the death is being treated as unexplained, we do not believe there to be any danger to the local community, and we are conducting a full and thorough investigation to ascertain the full circumstances of this tragic incident."

Advertisement

Advertisement

"If anybody has any concerns, you can address these with any officers at the scene.

"Similarly, if you have any information about the incident, you can contact Thames Valley Police either online or by calling 101, quoting incident reference 43230212578.